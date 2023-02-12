Premco Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore in December 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.