Premco Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore in December 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

Premco Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in December 2021.

Premco Global shares closed at 327.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.72% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.