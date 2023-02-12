English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Premco Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore in December 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

    Premco Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.3213.3424.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.3213.3424.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.414.669.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.681.931.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-0.331.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.363.093.31
    Depreciation0.650.640.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.582.413.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.460.943.90
    Other Income0.770.560.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.221.504.57
    Interest0.150.120.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.071.384.36
    Exceptional Items--0.20--
    P/L Before Tax4.071.584.36
    Tax0.820.351.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.251.243.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.251.243.26
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.843.749.88
    Diluted EPS9.843.749.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.843.749.88
    Diluted EPS9.843.749.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited