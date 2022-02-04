Premco Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.05 crore, up 36.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.05 crore in December 2021 up 36.44% from Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021 up 117.37% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021 up 44.96% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2020.

Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.54 in December 2020.

Premco Global shares closed at 503.85 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.06% returns over the last 6 months and 107.86% over the last 12 months.