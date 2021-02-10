Premco Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, up 65.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in December 2020 up 65.17% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 up 265.93% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2019.

Premco Global shares closed at 231.90 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)