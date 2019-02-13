Premco Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore, down 20.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore in December 2018 down 20.71% from Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2018 down 422.72% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 down 223.27% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

Premco Global shares closed at 195.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -52.74% over the last 12 months.