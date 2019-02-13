Premco Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore, down 20.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.28 crore in December 2018 down 20.71% from Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2018 down 422.72% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 down 223.27% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.
Premco Global shares closed at 195.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -52.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Premco Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.28
|12.74
|11.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.28
|12.74
|11.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.81
|6.46
|2.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.18
|1.76
|0.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-1.75
|2.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.45
|2.24
|2.27
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.54
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.26
|3.51
|2.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|-0.02
|1.01
|Other Income
|-0.84
|1.58
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.02
|1.56
|1.42
|Interest
|0.24
|0.19
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.25
|1.37
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.25
|1.37
|1.28
|Tax
|-1.48
|-0.02
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.78
|1.39
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.07
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.84
|1.39
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.71
|3.10
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-4.71
|3.10
|2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.71
|3.10
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-4.71
|3.10
|2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited