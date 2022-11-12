Premco Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, down 51.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in September 2022 down 51.63% from Rs. 32.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 68.79% from Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 down 69.41% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

Premco Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.63 in September 2021.

Premco Global shares closed at 376.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.