    Premco Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, up 0.17% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in March 2023 up 0.17% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 18.62% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2023 up 21.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    Premco Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.83 in March 2022.

    Premco Global shares closed at 369.25 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.96% returns over the last 6 months and -5.47% over the last 12 months.

    Premco Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.9925.0525.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.9925.0525.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.269.6212.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.602.12-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.515.385.27
    Depreciation1.431.341.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.214.224.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.982.372.78
    Other Income0.680.980.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.663.353.65
    Interest0.580.540.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.082.813.21
    Exceptional Items-1.622.820.12
    P/L Before Tax2.455.633.34
    Tax0.860.880.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.594.752.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.594.752.37
    Minority Interest0.25-0.23-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.844.512.26
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.5613.666.83
    Diluted EPS5.5613.666.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.5613.666.83
    Diluted EPS5.5613.666.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023