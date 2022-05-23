Premco Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.94 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.94 crore in March 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022 down 59.35% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022 down 48.61% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2021.

Premco Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.81 in March 2021.

Premco Global shares closed at 391.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.