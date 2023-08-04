English
    Premco Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore in June 2023 down 7.41% from Rs. 26.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2023 up 72.32% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 up 41.67% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2022.

    Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 9.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2022.

    Premco Global shares closed at 365.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.

    Premco Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6425.9926.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6425.9926.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.489.2614.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.191.60-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.515.40
    Depreciation1.291.431.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.514.215.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.813.981.93
    Other Income1.510.680.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.324.662.62
    Interest0.560.580.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.764.082.20
    Exceptional Items---1.62--
    P/L Before Tax3.762.452.20
    Tax0.700.860.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.061.591.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.061.591.77
    Minority Interest--0.250.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.061.841.78
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.275.565.38
    Diluted EPS9.275.565.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.275.565.38
    Diluted EPS9.275.565.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

