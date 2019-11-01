Prem Somani Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2019 down 37.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 936.84% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

Prem Somani shares closed at 1.86 on October 01, 2019 (BSE)