Prem Somani Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 67.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 67.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 up 72.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.