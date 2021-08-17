Prem Somani Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 90.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 90.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 402.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Prem Somani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Prem Somani shares closed at 8.82 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)