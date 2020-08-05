Prem Somani Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 103.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prem Somani Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 103.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.
Prem Somani shares closed at 1.71 on July 28, 2020 (BSE)
|Prem Somani Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.21
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.21
|-0.05
|Other Income
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.23
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.23
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.23
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.23
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.23
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.68
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.68
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.68
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.68
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm