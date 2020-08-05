Prem Somani Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 103.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 103.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.

Prem Somani shares closed at 1.71 on July 28, 2020 (BSE)