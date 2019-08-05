Prem Somani Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 40.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 40.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 2.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Prem Somani shares closed at 2.80 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)