Prem Somani Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prem Somani Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 25.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 47% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Prem Somani shares closed at 3.15 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)

Close
Prem Somani Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.010.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.01
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.010.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
Other Income0.010.000.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.00-0.010.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.010.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.010.00
Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.03--
Diluted EPS---0.03--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.03--
Diluted EPS---0.03--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

