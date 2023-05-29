Preeti Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 19.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in March 2023 up 19.64% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 108.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 144.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Preeti Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 22.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.80% over the last 12 months.