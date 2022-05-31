Preeti Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Preeti Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 124.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 123.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
Preeti Sec shares closed at 26.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Preeti Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.57
|7.56
|6.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.57
|7.56
|6.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.17
|4.81
|4.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|-0.21
|-1.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.36
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.39
|1.92
|2.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.67
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.69
|0.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.69
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.69
|0.37
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.17
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.52
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.52
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.38
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.38
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.38
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.38
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited