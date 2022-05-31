Preeti Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 124.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 123.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 26.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)