Preeti Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Preeti Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2021 up 35.49% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 221300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 up 1800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Preeti Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 9.49 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.55% returns over the last 6 months and 10.86% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6.467.864.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.467.864.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.874.663.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.37-0.20-0.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.350.330.29
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.292.011.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.311.05-0.05
Other Income0.060.030.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.371.080.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.371.080.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.371.080.01
Tax0.150.270.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.810.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.810.00
Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.592.15--
Diluted EPS0.592.15--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.592.15--
Diluted EPS0.592.15--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 pm

