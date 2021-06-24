Preeti Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2021 up 35.49% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 221300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 up 1800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Preeti Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 9.49 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.55% returns over the last 6 months and 10.86% over the last 12 months.