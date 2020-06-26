Preeti Sec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore, down 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore in March 2020 down 19.52% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 8.56 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)