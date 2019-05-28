Preeti Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore in March 2019 up 8.56% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 68.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Preeti Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 5.19 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)