Preeti Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in June 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 79.88% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Preeti Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 19.91 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.