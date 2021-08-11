Preeti Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 150.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2021 up 150.74% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 218.3% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 271.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Preeti Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 21.05 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 214.18% returns over the last 6 months and 223.85% over the last 12 months.