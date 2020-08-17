Preeti Sec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 72.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in June 2020 down 72.82% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020 down 164.3% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 138.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 6.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE)