Preeti Sec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 72.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Preeti Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in June 2020 down 72.82% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020 down 164.3% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 138.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019.
Preeti Sec shares closed at 6.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE)
|Preeti Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|4.77
|5.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|4.77
|5.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|3.38
|3.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.56
|-0.55
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.29
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|1.69
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.00
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.00
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|3.30
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|--
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|--
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|--
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|--
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am