Preeti Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, up 54.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2020 up 54.06% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 746.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020 up 678.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Preeti Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 6.65 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)