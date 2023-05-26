Precot Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 238.00 crore, down 16.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.51% from Rs. 285.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2023 down 136.75% from Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 91.77% from Rs. 44.86 crore in March 2022.
Precot shares closed at 181.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.
|Precot
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.86
|219.25
|274.38
|Other Operating Income
|6.14
|7.75
|10.68
|Total Income From Operations
|238.00
|227.00
|285.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|131.11
|148.17
|168.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.11
|29.49
|-15.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.03
|20.03
|24.27
|Depreciation
|8.40
|8.55
|7.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.73
|50.23
|64.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.41
|-29.47
|35.06
|Other Income
|3.70
|1.46
|1.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.71
|-28.01
|36.89
|Interest
|7.88
|8.68
|8.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.59
|-36.70
|28.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.59
|-36.70
|28.83
|Tax
|-3.69
|-8.76
|4.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.90
|-27.94
|24.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.90
|-27.94
|24.23
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.42
|-23.28
|20.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.42
|-23.28
|20.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.42
|-23.28
|20.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.42
|-23.28
|20.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited