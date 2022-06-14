 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Precot Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.06 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot are:

Net Sales at Rs 285.06 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 218.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.86 crore in March 2022 down 1.58% from Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2021.

Precot EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2021.

Precot shares closed at 227.65 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and 13.20% over the last 12 months.

Precot
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.38 270.58 211.17
Other Operating Income 10.68 11.25 7.52
Total Income From Operations 285.06 281.83 218.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.80 142.83 107.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.98 -1.90 1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.27 23.86 22.50
Depreciation 7.97 8.18 8.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.94 60.41 44.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.06 48.45 35.32
Other Income 1.83 0.52 2.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.89 48.97 37.35
Interest 8.06 4.70 8.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.83 44.27 29.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.83 44.27 29.05
Tax 4.60 10.07 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.23 34.20 29.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.23 34.20 29.05
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.19 28.50 24.21
Diluted EPS 20.19 28.50 24.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.19 28.50 24.21
Diluted EPS 20.19 28.50 24.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Precot #Results
first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:33 am
