Precot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 281.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2022 down 181.69% from Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2022 down 134.05% from Rs. 57.15 crore in December 2021.

Precot shares closed at 144.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.06% returns over the last 6 months and -58.72% over the last 12 months.