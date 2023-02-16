Precot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot are:
Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 281.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2022 down 181.69% from Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2022 down 134.05% from Rs. 57.15 crore in December 2021.
Precot shares closed at 144.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.06% returns over the last 6 months and -58.72% over the last 12 months.
|Precot
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.25
|226.32
|270.58
|Other Operating Income
|7.75
|9.04
|11.25
|Total Income From Operations
|227.00
|235.36
|281.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.17
|174.00
|142.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.49
|-26.61
|-1.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.03
|21.14
|23.86
|Depreciation
|8.55
|8.39
|8.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.23
|53.46
|60.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.47
|4.97
|48.45
|Other Income
|1.46
|0.62
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.01
|5.59
|48.97
|Interest
|8.68
|9.47
|4.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.70
|-3.88
|44.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.70
|-3.88
|44.27
|Tax
|-8.76
|-0.75
|10.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.94
|-3.13
|34.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.94
|-3.13
|34.20
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.28
|-2.61
|28.50
|Diluted EPS
|-23.28
|-2.61
|28.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.28
|-2.61
|28.50
|Diluted EPS
|-23.28
|-2.61
|28.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited