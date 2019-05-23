Precot Meridian Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 189.02 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot Meridian are:
Net Sales at Rs 189.02 crore in March 2019 up 0.06% from Rs. 188.91 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2019 down 13.47% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2019 up 10.27% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2018.
Precot Meridian shares closed at 37.00 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.38% returns over the last 6 months and -29.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Precot Meridian
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.42
|184.66
|182.04
|Other Operating Income
|8.60
|8.54
|6.87
|Total Income From Operations
|189.02
|193.20
|188.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.12
|120.89
|96.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.12
|3.29
|13.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.06
|-6.49
|10.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.85
|19.94
|17.41
|Depreciation
|7.95
|7.84
|7.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.57
|42.25
|44.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|5.48
|-1.47
|Other Income
|2.81
|1.68
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.28
|7.16
|0.52
|Interest
|10.38
|9.55
|8.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.10
|-2.39
|-8.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.10
|-2.39
|-8.02
|Tax
|--
|-0.46
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.10
|-1.93
|-8.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.10
|-1.93
|-8.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.58
|-1.61
|-6.68
|Diluted EPS
|-7.58
|-1.61
|-6.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.58
|-1.61
|-6.68
|Diluted EPS
|-7.58
|-1.61
|-6.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited