Precot Meridian Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 189.02 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.02 crore in March 2019 up 0.06% from Rs. 188.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2019 down 13.47% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2019 up 10.27% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2018.

Precot Meridian shares closed at 37.00 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.38% returns over the last 6 months and -29.66% over the last 12 months.