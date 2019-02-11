Precot Meridian Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.20 crore, up 7.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precot Meridian are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.20 crore in December 2018 up 7.59% from Rs. 179.57 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2018 up 74.13% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2018 up 35.62% from Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2017.
Precot Meridian shares closed at 54.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Precot Meridian
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.66
|202.89
|174.03
|Other Operating Income
|8.54
|7.93
|5.54
|Total Income From Operations
|193.20
|210.82
|179.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.89
|119.52
|93.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.29
|7.75
|11.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.49
|-5.83
|7.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.94
|18.90
|17.95
|Depreciation
|7.84
|7.78
|8.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.25
|51.34
|38.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.48
|11.36
|1.98
|Other Income
|1.68
|0.90
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.16
|12.26
|2.87
|Interest
|9.55
|10.25
|10.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|2.01
|-7.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|2.01
|-7.46
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.21
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.93
|1.80
|-7.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.93
|1.80
|-7.46
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|1.50
|-6.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|1.50
|-6.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|1.50
|-6.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|1.50
|-6.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited