Precot Meridian Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.20 crore, up 7.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.20 crore in December 2018 up 7.59% from Rs. 179.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2018 up 74.13% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2018 up 35.62% from Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2017.

Precot Meridian shares closed at 54.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.69% over the last 12 months.