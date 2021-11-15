Precot Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 252.61 crore, up 41.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.61 crore in September 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 179.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2021 up 451.87% from Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2021 up 154.6% from Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2020.

Precot EPS has increased to Rs. 25.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.67 in September 2020.

Precot shares closed at 330.80 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.62% returns over the last 6 months and 718.81% over the last 12 months.