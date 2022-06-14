Precot Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.06 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.06 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 218.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.86 crore in March 2022 down 1.58% from Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2021.

Precot EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2021.

Precot shares closed at 227.65 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and 13.20% over the last 12 months.