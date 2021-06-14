Precot Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.69 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.69 crore in March 2021 up 20.62% from Rs. 181.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2021 up 3686.42% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2021 up 143.61% from Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2020.

Precot EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2020.

Precot shares closed at 191.60 on June 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 233.51% returns over the last 6 months and 763.06% over the last 12 months.