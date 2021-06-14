MARKET NEWS

Precot Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.69 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

June 14, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precot are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.69 crore in March 2021 up 20.62% from Rs. 181.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.05 crore in March 2021 up 3686.42% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2021 up 143.61% from Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2020.

Precot EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2020.

Precot shares closed at 191.60 on June 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 233.51% returns over the last 6 months and 763.06% over the last 12 months.

Precot
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations211.17171.91174.70
Other Operating Income7.526.616.61
Total Income From Operations218.69178.52181.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials107.0498.0390.37
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.13-1.0411.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.5019.9715.56
Depreciation8.238.228.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.4737.6744.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3215.679.66
Other Income2.031.650.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3517.3210.26
Interest8.307.9011.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.059.42-0.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.059.42-0.81
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.059.42-0.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.059.42-0.81
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.059.42-0.81
Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.217.85-0.67
Diluted EPS24.217.85-0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.217.85-0.68
Diluted EPS24.217.85-0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2021 03:00 pm

