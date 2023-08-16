English
    Precot Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.22 crore, down 11.54% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precot are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.22 crore in June 2023 down 11.54% from Rs. 253.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 down 122.17% from Rs. 13.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2023 down 73.59% from Rs. 36.81 crore in June 2022.

    Precot shares closed at 161.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.92% over the last 12 months.

    Precot
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations212.99231.86241.27
    Other Operating Income11.236.1412.20
    Total Income From Operations224.22238.00253.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.43131.11194.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.4833.11-60.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4021.0322.43
    Depreciation7.398.408.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.6752.7361.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-8.4127.29
    Other Income2.483.701.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.33-4.7128.75
    Interest9.747.8810.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.42-12.5918.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.42-12.5918.65
    Tax-4.32-3.694.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.09-8.9013.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.09-8.9013.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.09-8.9013.95
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.58-7.4211.63
    Diluted EPS-2.58-7.4211.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.58-7.4211.63
    Diluted EPS-2.58-7.4211.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Precot #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:44 am

