Precot Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.22 crore, down 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.22 crore in June 2023 down 11.54% from Rs. 253.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 down 122.17% from Rs. 13.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2023 down 73.59% from Rs. 36.81 crore in June 2022.

Precot shares closed at 166.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -28.91% over the last 12 months.