Precot Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precot are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 281.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2022 down 181.69% from Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2022 down 134.05% from Rs. 57.15 crore in December 2021.

Precot
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 219.25 226.32 270.58
Other Operating Income 7.75 9.04 11.25
Total Income From Operations 227.00 235.36 281.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.17 174.00 142.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.49 -26.61 -1.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.03 21.14 23.86
Depreciation 8.55 8.39 8.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.23 53.46 60.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.47 4.97 48.45
Other Income 1.46 0.62 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.01 5.59 48.97
Interest 8.68 9.47 4.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.70 -3.88 44.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -36.70 -3.88 44.27
Tax -8.76 -0.75 10.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.94 -3.13 34.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.94 -3.13 34.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -27.94 -3.13 34.20
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.28 -2.61 28.50
Diluted EPS -23.28 -2.61 28.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.28 -2.61 28.50
Diluted EPS -23.28 -2.61 28.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited