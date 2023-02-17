English
    Precot Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precot are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 281.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2022 down 181.69% from Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2022 down 134.05% from Rs. 57.15 crore in December 2021.

    Precot shares closed at 145.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.80% returns over the last 6 months and -59.17% over the last 12 months.

    Precot
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.25226.32270.58
    Other Operating Income7.759.0411.25
    Total Income From Operations227.00235.36281.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.17174.00142.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.49-26.61-1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0321.1423.86
    Depreciation8.558.398.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.2353.4660.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.474.9748.45
    Other Income1.460.620.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.015.5948.97
    Interest8.689.474.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.70-3.8844.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-36.70-3.8844.27
    Tax-8.76-0.7510.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.94-3.1334.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.94-3.1334.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-27.94-3.1334.20
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.28-2.6128.50
    Diluted EPS-23.28-2.6128.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.28-2.6128.50
    Diluted EPS-23.28-2.6128.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am