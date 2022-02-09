Precot Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 281.83 crore, up 57.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.83 crore in December 2021 up 57.87% from Rs. 178.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2021 up 263.06% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.15 crore in December 2021 up 123.77% from Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2020.

Precot EPS has increased to Rs. 28.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.85 in December 2020.

Precot shares closed at 350.05 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.05% returns over the last 6 months and 276.80% over the last 12 months.