Webinar :Join the webinar on 'Analysing debt funds' on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
Precot Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.52 crore, up 1.08% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precot are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.52 crore in December 2020 up 1.08% from Rs. 176.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2020 up 550.72% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2020 up 214.53% from Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2019.

Precot EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2019.

Precot shares closed at 91.40 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 343.69% returns over the last 6 months and 226.43% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations171.91172.99168.97
Other Operating Income6.616.147.64
Total Income From Operations178.52179.13176.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials98.0391.28102.40
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.0412.152.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.9717.8418.61
Depreciation8.228.328.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.6736.2546.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6713.29-2.00
Other Income1.650.791.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3214.08-0.05
Interest7.908.478.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.425.61-8.36
Exceptional Items----6.27
P/L Before Tax9.425.61-2.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.425.61-2.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.425.61-2.09
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.425.61-2.09
Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.854.67-1.74
Diluted EPS7.854.67-1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.854.68-1.74
Diluted EPS7.854.67-1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 12:00 pm

