Precot Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.52 crore, up 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.52 crore in December 2020 up 1.08% from Rs. 176.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2020 up 550.72% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2020 up 214.53% from Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2019.

Precot EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2019.

Precot shares closed at 91.40 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 343.69% returns over the last 6 months and 226.43% over the last 12 months.