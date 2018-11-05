Precision Wires Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 431.87 crore, up 40.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 431.87 crore in September 2018 up 40.63% from Rs. 307.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2018 up 32.91% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in September 2018 up 21.44% from Rs. 19.12 crore in September 2017.

Precision Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2017.

Precision Wires shares closed at 215.25 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 0.75% over the last 12 months.