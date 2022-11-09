Precision Elec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in September 2022 up 21.07% from Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 42.77% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

Precision Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Precision Elec shares closed at 47.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 79.59% over the last 12 months.