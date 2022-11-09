English
    Precision Elec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in September 2022 up 21.07% from Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 42.77% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

    Precision Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

    Precision Elec shares closed at 47.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 79.59% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.859.757.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.859.757.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.045.393.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-0.230.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.751.76
    Depreciation0.120.170.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.822.272.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.40-1.15
    Other Income0.160.212.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.790.611.40
    Interest0.520.570.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.040.68
    Exceptional Items2.24----
    P/L Before Tax2.510.040.68
    Tax1.39-0.06-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.100.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.100.83
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.070.60
    Diluted EPS0.800.070.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.070.60
    Diluted EPS0.800.070.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am