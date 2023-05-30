Precision Elec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in March 2023 up 2.1% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 168.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Precision Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Precision Elec shares closed at 32.73 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.17% returns over the last 6 months and -0.52% over the last 12 months.