Precision Elec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in March 2022 down 5.75% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 190.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

Precision Elec shares closed at 32.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.02% returns over the last 6 months and -7.71% over the last 12 months.

Precision Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.51 15.28 10.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.51 15.28 10.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.28 8.81 7.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.38 -1.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.90 1.64 1.40
Depreciation 0.16 0.19 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.57 2.62 3.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 1.64 -0.68
Other Income 0.46 0.18 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 1.82 -0.62
Interest 0.71 0.75 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 1.07 -1.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 1.07 -1.10
Tax -0.01 0.05 -0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 1.02 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 1.02 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 0.74 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.34 0.74 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 0.74 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.34 0.74 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
