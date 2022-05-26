Precision Elec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in March 2022 down 5.75% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 190.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

Precision Elec shares closed at 32.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.02% returns over the last 6 months and -7.71% over the last 12 months.