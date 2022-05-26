Precision Elec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in March 2022 down 5.75% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 190.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
Precision Elec shares closed at 32.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.02% returns over the last 6 months and -7.71% over the last 12 months.
|Precision Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.51
|15.28
|10.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.51
|15.28
|10.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.28
|8.81
|7.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|0.38
|-1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.64
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.19
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.57
|2.62
|3.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|1.64
|-0.68
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|1.82
|-0.62
|Interest
|0.71
|0.75
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|1.07
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|1.07
|-1.10
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|1.02
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|1.02
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.74
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.74
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.74
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.74
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes