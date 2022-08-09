Precision Elec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore, up 196.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore in June 2022 up 196.35% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 103.28% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 up 134.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2021.

Precision Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2021.

Precision Elec shares closed at 33.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.07% returns over the last 6 months and 16.58% over the last 12 months.