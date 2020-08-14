Precision Elec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 57.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in June 2020 down 57.74% from Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 95.12% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020 down 52.21% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019.

Precision Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2019.

Precision Elec shares closed at 15.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -45.61% returns over the last 6 months and -55.65% over the last 12 months.