Precision Elec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore, up 141.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore in June 2019 up 141.09% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 up 130.15% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019 up 223.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2018.

Precision Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2018.

Precision Elec shares closed at 35.00 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 46.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.72% over the last 12 months.