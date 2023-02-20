Precision Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 52.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in December 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 169.15% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
Precision Elec shares closed at 38.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Precision Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.27
|8.85
|15.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.27
|8.85
|15.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|3.04
|8.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.59
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|1.65
|1.64
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.57
|2.82
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.66
|0.63
|1.64
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|0.79
|1.82
|Interest
|0.54
|0.52
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.27
|1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.24
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|2.51
|1.07
|Tax
|-0.51
|1.39
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|1.12
|1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|1.12
|1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.80
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.80
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.80
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.80
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited