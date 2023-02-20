 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Precision Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 52.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in December 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 169.15% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Precision Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.27 8.85 15.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.27 8.85 15.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.46 3.04 8.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 0.59 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.73 1.65 1.64
Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.57 2.82 2.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.66 0.63 1.64
Other Income 0.16 0.16 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.50 0.79 1.82
Interest 0.54 0.52 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.04 0.27 1.07
Exceptional Items -- 2.24 --
P/L Before Tax -2.04 2.51 1.07
Tax -0.51 1.39 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.53 1.12 1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.53 1.12 1.02
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 0.80 0.74
Diluted EPS -1.10 0.80 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 0.80 0.74
Diluted EPS -1.10 0.80 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited