Precision Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 52.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in December 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 169.15% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Precision Elec shares closed at 38.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.