English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Precision Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 52.42% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in December 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 169.15% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    Precision Elec shares closed at 38.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.278.8515.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.278.8515.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.463.048.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.590.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.731.651.64
    Depreciation0.110.120.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.572.822.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.660.631.64
    Other Income0.160.160.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.500.791.82
    Interest0.540.520.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.040.271.07
    Exceptional Items--2.24--
    P/L Before Tax-2.042.511.07
    Tax-0.511.390.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.531.121.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.531.121.02
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.100.800.74
    Diluted EPS-1.100.800.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.100.800.74
    Diluted EPS-1.100.800.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Precision Elec #Precision Electronics #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:11 am