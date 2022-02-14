Precision Elec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 30.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2021 down 30.55% from Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 down 35.44% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 25.83% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2020.

Precision Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2020.

Precision Elec shares closed at 33.55 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.04% returns over the last 6 months and 83.33% over the last 12 months.